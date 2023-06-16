An Ohio father allegedly lined up his three young sons and executed them with a rifle at home before waiting on the front step for deputies to arrest him.

Chad Doerman, who turned 32 in March, so far faces three aggravated murder counts in Clermont County after the three boys were killed and their mother was wounded at the 1900 block Laurel Lindale Rd. residence in Monroe Township where the shooting unfolded around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“No person shall purposely cause the death of another who is under thirteen years of age at the time of the commission of the offense,” the law says. Those convicted of aggravated murder in Ohio “shall suffer death or be imprisoned for life.”

WLWT’s report did not say anything about a potential motive behind the shooting, but it did say that the victims’ mother was shot in the hand and called 911, screaming “her babies had been shot.” A person who saw a minor female running away from the scene also reportedly called 911 saying that the girl told them “her father was killing everyone.”

Authorities confirmed the mother’s worst fears while she was at the hospital. The three boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were each pronounced dead at the scene, where their father was allegedly waiting on the front step for deputies to show up arrest him.

WLWT interviewed two neighbors, one of whom claimed to hear “boom, boom” sounds and seven gunshots. Another neighbor, Dan Thomas, reportedly said that the shooting is nothing something that happens in New Richmond.

“It’s just a bad situation. Nothing like that ever happens in this area, just a quiet, country, really nice area, so to hear this, it’s terrible,” Thomas reportedly said. “I’m shocked, to be honest with you. We moved here six years ago, and the place is great, and New Richmond’s coming up. You just hate to see anything like this anywhere.”

Doerman was initially booked without bond Wednesday into the Clermont County Jail, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Investigators said that the jailing occurred after detectives interviewed the suspect. An arraignment scheduled for Friday morning in Clermont County Municipal Court ended with that bond set at a whopping $20 million — and the local NBC affiliate reported even more shocking details about the shooting.

Prosecutor David Gast reportedly said that the suspect lined up his sons and executed them with a rifle in front of their mother. One of the boys was allegedly “hunted” down before being executed at the home.

“There has been a full admission in this case, the case is still new, we’re still discovering facts. But the evil horror of what we know is impossible to process,” Gast reportedly said. “In an act of incomprehensible cruelty, the father that stands before you lined up his three young boys and executed them in his own home with a rifle. In an act of desperation, the mother at some point grabbed the gun the father was wielding to attempt to protect them.”

The prosecutor reportedly called the family murders “[o]ne of the most monstrous, craven, cowardly acts that will ever be our misfortune of seeing.”

“He’s confessed to what I believe is the worst crime, at least I hope, that I see in my lifetime,” Gast reportedly said.

The New Richmond Exempted Village School Districts Superintendent Tracey Miller released statements in response to the triple murder.

“Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident,” Miller began, noting that grief counselors would be at Monroe Elementary school on Friday.

In a Friday follow-up reiterating the availability of resources, Miller said, “No matter how you may feel, we want you to know that you are never alone. There will always be someone willing to listen. Please don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”

“We have seen this community come together in difficult times before and we have no doubt the people will step up and support each other once again. It is what makes New Richmond such a special place to live,” Miller added.

A preliminary hearing for Doerman is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on June 26.

