A Navy sailor is accused of firing dozens of shots at his roommates after they got into an argument with his wife at their northern Florida home.

Taylor Lomax, 22, has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths of Jordyn Forrestier, 20, and Noely Makenda, 21, the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced.

Both victims were also Navy sailors and lived with Lomax.

On Wednesday, at about 11 p.m., the three roommates were at their home on the 4400 block of Hanging Moss Drive in Clay County. The area is located just southwest of Jacksonville. Lomax's wife was also at the home "and began arguing with his roommates," the law enforcement agency said.

The argument "escalated" on the front yard of the residence and became a "physical fight." At some point, Lomax pulled out a gun and "fired approximately 30 rounds, shooting both victims several times," authorities said.

Lomax's wife then called 911.

Deputies responded to the home at about 11:20 p.m. and discovered two dead women in the front yard, both appearing to have been shot multiple times. Lomax and his wife were still there, and they were both taken into custody.

More from Law&Crime — Man stabbed his 62-year-old friend multiple times with a sword, then told 911 he found the 'stairway to heaven'

According to local CBS affiliate WJAX, a woman who claimed to be Lomax's wife approached their reporter during a newscast and said her husband was protecting her and acting in self-defense when he shot the other women. She suggested the roommates didn't like her and hinted they would beat her up.

"I got out of my bed and said 'Everyone has to get out.' So once I said everyone has to get out, I came out, out on the phone with my momma," the woman detailed. "I said 'y'all have been disrespecting me in my house, y'all have to go.'"

She then alleged that Makenda hit her in the face, and she hit her back.

The woman added: "We got to fighting, that's when Jordyn jumped in and they started jumping me. That's when my husband fired shots."

Lomax made an initial court appearance on Friday, and he is being detained in jail without bond.

The defendant is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 20, 2026.