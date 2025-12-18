Man who showed police his friend's dead body said he had found the 'stairway to heaven'

A Texas man will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for fatally stabbing his friend with a sword and then calling the police to show them what he'd done.

Joseph Aleman, 34, has been sentenced to 56 years in prison "for the violent murder of his friend, Victor Ochoa," the Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced. His sentencing came after he was found guilty of murder.

On Aug. 26, 2022, Aleman was at his home on Englewood Drive in San Antonio, Texas, along with his 62-year-old friend, Ochoa. At some point, Aleman stabbed Ochoa multiple times with a sword. Then, he called 911.

"Authorities responded to a 911 call placed by Aleman, who reported that he had killed someone," the DA's office said. According to local NBC affiliate WOAI, Aleman made a series of strange admissions to authorities, including that he had found the "stairway to heaven."

Once officers entered the home, "he led them inside and directed them to Ochoa's body, who had suffered fatal stab wounds from a sword," prosecutors said. The victim's body was lying in a pool of blood; Aleman was arrested.

Upon detaining the man, police learned he already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a kidnapping charge from months before. Aleman allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in April 2022, dragging her into his home and holding her captive. He was paranoid, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the local outlet, and believed the woman had killed his mother and buried her under his house.

Aleman was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial for both the murder and kidnapping cases. However, after he was treated in a state hospital, a judge last year determined that he was competent, and the murder case moved forward. Aleman faces trial in January 2026 for the alleged kidnapping.

"I am incredibly proud of the prosecution team's unwavering commitment to this case," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said following the sentencing. "Their dedication ensured that every fact was brought to light and ultimately, the truth prevailed in court."