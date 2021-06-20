Naked Man Made His Way into Home, Claimed It Was His and Killed Parakeets: Homeowner (VIDEO)

A man made his way into a home naked, put on the homeowner’s shorts, swam in the pool and killed two parakeets on Thursday. That is Paul Kyan, 34, said cops in Bel Air, California, according to Fox 11.

Video showed the man wandering the residence nude and putting on shorts. As seen in video, homeowner Matt Sabz, who was home alone, confronted him from the top of the stairs. Sabz’s wife had called, telling him their surveillance footage showed the nude man breaking into the residence, he said.

The man did not go, he said. Instead, the person claimed this was his house.

“He didn’t leave,” Sabz said. “He looked at me and said ‘this is my house, what are you doing here’ and before I could say a word, he said ‘I’m going to call the police.’ And right away I realized that this is not a person that you want to engage with any further.”

Footage purportedly captured Kyan killing the family’s two parakeets.

“First he smiled at them like a serial killer,” Sabz said. “He put his hands near them, dropped them, and stomped on them. The other bird knew what was going on. You can hear the bird screaming and he did the same thing with the second bird. That kind of changed everything when we saw that he killed these two defenseless animals.”

Sabz would escape from the home from the balcony amid the break in, but he said his children were the ones who found the parakeets dead. Kiyan was later confronted by neighborhood security. He had gotten into the home by taking a garage door opener from an unsecured vehicle, authorities said. He faces charges of burglary and animal cruelty.

[Screengrab via Fox 11]

