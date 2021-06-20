 Man Killed a Woman and Her Two Children, Then Died by Suicide: Police | Law & Crime
Alberto LuperonJun 20th, 2021, 6:34 pm
Parkridge Gardens

Apartment complex where the woman and her children were killed.

A man killed a woman and two children, and then he died by suicide, say police in Herndon, Virginia. He and the victims were not identified, pending notification of kin. The man had a “personal relationship” with the woman, town police chief Maggie A. DeBoard cryptically said in a press conference on Saturday.

The victims were a woman and her two kids, according to neighbors at a WUSA9 report. Woman was the man’s girlfriend, according to NBC Washington. The suspect reportedly had told police at a parking garbage that he killed her and her two children, and then he jumped off.

Neighbor Maria Castillo told WUSA9 the woman worked hard and did not cause trouble.

Another neighbor told the outlet he tried calling the woman all morning but got no answer. He found police investigating the scene.

The children were identified by neighbors as two girls, one about age 6, and the other turning 10 on Saturday.

“Why the girls?” neighbor Luisa told NBC.

The investigation is ongoing. The alleged motive behind it all remains unclear.

[Screengrab via NBC Washington]

