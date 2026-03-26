A Florida couple is calling for justice after allegedly losing their unborn baby in a crash involving a school bus driver in Georgia who "failed to stop at a stop sign" and slammed into their vehicle, according to the parents and state investigators.

"My belly was on fire," said Sierra Johnson in an interview with Georgia NBC affiliate WALB. "I felt like I was dying," she told the station. "I was just laid on the road and asked everybody who's near me to help me. And that I'm pregnant, and, like, please save my baby."

A GoFundMe created for Johnson and the father of her baby, Kasen Millwood, says she was "just 23 weeks and 5 days pregnant" when the "devastating" March 20 crash claimed the life of their baby following an emergency C-section. The online fundraiser says the crash was "caused by a bus that failed to stop at a stop sign."

Georgia State Patrol launched an investigation, with preliminary findings blaming a Lowndes County Schools bus driver for failing to yield to a stop sign before entering the roadway and striking Johnson's Hyundai SUV, according to the official crash report, which was obtained by Law&Crime.

GSP's public information director, Capt. Crystal Zion, told Law&Crime that its Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team "has taken over the investigation" and is currently probing what occurred. "Their investigations can take 60-90 days to complete due to the resources and depth involved," Zion said.

According to the crash report, the bus driver was traveling east on Howell Road approaching Inner Perimeter Road in Lowndes County when they "failed to stop at the stop sign positioned on the south shoulder of Howell Road." Johnson and Millwood were traveling south on Inner Perimeter Road approaching Howell Road.

"Video evidence indicates driver of [the bus] failed to stop at the stop sign," the report alleges. "The two vehicles made contact with one another when the left side of [the bus] came into contact with the front of [Johnson and Millwood's] vehicle."

The couple "came to an uncontrolled final rest" in the northbound lanes of Inner Perimeter Road, where Johnson was found lying in the street, the report says.

"[The bus driver] stated they did not see [Johnson and Millwood] and did pull out into the intersection," the report concludes. "[Johnson] was 23 weeks pregnant at the time of the crash. [Johnson] was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries."

According to the GoFundMe, the crash left Johnson with a broken collarbone and a punctured lung "and she was rushed into" an emergency C-section at South Georgia Medical Center. "Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Sierra and Kasen lost their precious baby, Mason," the fundraiser says.

Millwood described the aftermath of the crash to WALB and noted how Johnson was lying down in the roadway when he realized what had happened.

"I look back and I see her. And the next second, I don't," Millwood recalled. "I had made a very halting stop and turned around and there was just pieces and she was already out on the ground."

The couple told WALB that police have been in contact with them about the GSP investigation. They say no one from Lowndes County Schools has contacted them or reached out about what allegedly happened.

The district did not respond to Law&Crime's requests for comment on Thursday.

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"We just want justice, and we want answers for our baby boy and why his life had to come to such an abrupt end," Millwood said. "We've seen plenty of incident reports about the accident. No one, in just about every report, no one has been injured in its statements. And, I mean, we've lost one."

Johnson and Millwood's GoFundMe describes "the pain of losing Mason" as something "no parent should ever have to endure, and the road to healing will be long and difficult." The child was due to be born on July 12, 2026.

"This tragedy has turned their world upside down," the GoFundMe says. "Sierra is now recovering from her injuries, both physical and emotional, while she and Kasen try to find a way forward without their beloved baby."