A pregnant Oregon mother was hit by a woman in a Jeep while "carrying her 2-year-old son," then her husband got stabbed by a passenger after confronting the female driver, according to police.

"This incident escalated quickly," said Tillamook County Sheriff Josh Brown in a press release and statement posted on Facebook.

Izac Rutledge, 25, is facing first-degree assault and other charges for the weekend attack in Rockaway Beach. Police say he was a passenger in the Jeep that struck the victim's wife on Sunday around 1 p.m. in the Rockaway Beach Wayside parking lot.

"Initial information indicated that a pregnant adult female, who was carrying her 2-year-old son and walking with her husband, was struck by a silver Jeep Patriot in the parking area," the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says. "After the vehicle stopped, the husband confronted the driver regarding the accident. During that confrontation, [Rutledge] exited the vehicle and stabbed the husband in the back with a weapon."

Police say that after the stabbing, Rutledge hopped back into the Jeep and the vehicle "fled the scene." A woman was allegedly driving and decided to return to the parking lot on foot after traveling a few blocks and stopping the Jeep.

Rutledge, however, took off running.

"[The driver] cooperated with TCSO deputies," the sheriff's office says. "During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect fled on foot and attempted to avoid detection by changing his clothing."

Rutledge was located "a short time later" and taken into custody without further incident.

The pregnant mom and her 2-year-old both suffered undisclosed injuries "but are expected to be okay," the sheriff's office reports.

"The adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound and is expected to recover," according to police.

"This incident … had the potential to result in far more serious injuries," Sheriff Brown said. "I am proud of the swift response by our deputies and thankful for the assistance from the citizens who were present and helped provide information during the incident."

In addition to assault, Rutledge is also facing charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and disorderly conduct. He's scheduled to be arraigned on April 3.