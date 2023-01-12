Police are seeking an Ohio woman and her boyfriend for her infant son’s alleged murder after doctors discovered that victim Marquel Smith, age 8 months, had “numerous broken bones,” according to court documents.

Asked about the injuries, mother Savanna Dawson, 23, allegedly told Columbus cops that did she not know what happened.

“Ms. Dawson did not know how M.S. received so many broken bones and claimed that the other three-year-old children may have been to blame,” detectives wrote in the probable cause affidavit against her. “Ms. Dawson was released pending further investigation.”

Police said the same thing about her boyfriend, Kyrios L. March Jr., 24, in the probable cause affidavit against him.

“Mr. March did not know how M.S. received so many broken bones and claimed that the other three-year-old children may have been to blame,” the document stated. “Mr. March was released pending further investigation.”

Officers said they were originally dispatched to a home on Monday at approximately 6:27 p.m. about a report of Smith not breathing. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 6:51 p.m. The coroner’s office became concerned about the injuries seen on the child and contact law enforcement.

“Upon further investigation by the Coroner and the Hospital it was determined that the baby was suffering from traumatic injuries and Homicide was contacted,” police wrote.

Investigators say Smith sustained a slew of broken bones.

“Columbus Police Homicide Unit was notified after doctors at Children’s Hospital found numerous broken bones,” authorities wrote. “Some broken bones were healing fractures and the right leg was an acute fracture.”

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office did the autopsy on Wednesday. They determined that Smith died from blunt force trauma. According to documents, the doctor who performed the autopsy said Smith suffered from “brain bleed and several bruises on the subdermal skull.” Her ruling: homicide from blunt force trauma.

The child’s “numerous broken bones were consistent with abuse and not accidental in nature,” the autopsy determined.

Now the search is on for Dawson and March.

“Both suspects are AT LARGE and may have fled the Columbus area,” cops wrote. “Mr. March has ties to Michigan.”

Columbus police ask that anyone with information call their homicide division at (614) 645-4730. You can also reach Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

