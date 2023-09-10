A man is dead after a violent three-state crime spree that included a murder, kidnapping, carjacking and taking three hostages inside a gas station, authorities said.

The situation began when David Maynard on Saturday allegedly killed his stepfather and tied up his ex-girlfriend in Ironton, Ohio, which borders Kentucky, Newsweek reported. Ironton police said in a Facebook post that Maynard should be considered “armed and dangerous” and warned the public not to approach him. His ex-girlfriend was unharmed, police said.

He then made his way about 35 miles south to Louisa, Kentucky, where he abducted a woman and stole her car, Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Goodall told Charleston, West Virginia ABC affiliate WCHS.

Goodall said Maynard drove to a nearby Dollar General before he ditched the car and left the woman behind. He then went to Wayne County, West Virginia, although officials aren’t sure how.

West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy told WCHS troopers were searching for Maynard when Sgt. Lee Pennington spotted him at a Speedway gas station in Ceredo. Maddy said Maynard was standing behind the counter next to a clerk and pointed a gun at Pennington who was standing outside.

Maynard took the clerk and two other people hostage. WVSP called in the Special Response Team along with a negotiator who made contact with Maynard. The negotiator was able to get two of the three hostages out to safety. Maynard requested a blanket be put at the front door for the remaining hostage. When Maynard went to pick up the blanket around 2 a.m. Sunday, several SRT officers fired dozens of shots and hit Maynard, according to WCHS.

WCHS cameras were rolling when SRT officers can be heard firing a volley of shots. Reporter Daniel Burbank posted the video on X, the website formally known as Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: The moment SRT members fired shots during a hostage standoff in Ceredo, WV pic.twitter.com/vzqvGz1Slu — Daniel Burbank  (@DanielBurbankTV) September 10, 2023

Maynard was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Maddy said no officers were hurt and the third hostage was rescued.

