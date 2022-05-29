‘Momma, Stop!’: Woman Allegedly Smothered 8-Year-Old Daughter to Death with Plastic Bag

A woman smothered her 8-year-old daughter to death with a plastic bag, say prosecutors in Chicago, Illinois. Andreal R. Hagler, 38, was charged Friday with first-degree murder. She allegedly killed young Amaria Osby on Tuesday night at their apartment on the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue.

Hagler’s brother checked in on her Wednesday after she did not pick up when he called, prosecutors said in court documents obtained by CBS News. He found mother and daughter unresponsive inside, and later directed responding officers to the bedroom. Officers said they found defendant Hagler lying face down on a bed with a plastic bag over her head. Osby was under a comforter with her legs peeking out. She was dead. Blood under her nose and on her thigh. She also had froth on her mouth, authorities said.

Meanwhile, her mother was still alive. Hagler stiffened up and held onto the mattress when cops tried to get her out of bed, authorities said. She shut her eyes and did not speak before the ambulance arrived to take her away, but she later allegedly admitted the murder.

She said that on the previous night of Tuesday, May 24, she and her daughter said their prayers before bed, prosecutors claimed. She said she allegedly did PCP. At some point she allegedly drank bleach. Osby refused to have any. Hagler allegedly smothered the girl to death using a plastic bag.

“Momma, stop!” Osby screamed, according to prosecutors.

Hagler allegedly said she believed her daughter did not love her anymore.

Authorities said a toxicology report showed Hagler had PCP in her system.

TUE: Andreal Hagler & 8yo daughter Amaria Osby visited by DCFS/domestic violence between adults WED: Amaria found asphyxiated, Andreal attempts suicide TH: Neighbors call Amaria an “angel” FRI: Hagler charged with her daughter’s murder

@cbschicago https://t.co/kWDXfPL82m pic.twitter.com/d4YUHzCqlL — Chris Tye (@TVTye) May 27, 2022

The 8-year-old sustained injuries include brain bleed and asphyxiation. Meanwhile, Hagler’s attorney reportedly said that his client was still almost comatose and a suicide risk. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were reportedly at the apartment earlier Tuesday, but they said they only made contact with the family regarding the adults, not the children, and that was related to substance abuse and domestic violence allegations.

Neighbor Dave Dolinski called Osby an angel.

“Always smiled and said, ‘Hello, hi Dave,'” he said. “I mean, I held her when she was months old. We did barbecues together. Just a great girl.”

