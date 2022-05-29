Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Arrested for Alleged DUI in California

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday for a DUI in Napa County, California, online records show.

He was taken in for a misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Online records show he was arrested 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, and booked into jail at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday. Bail was set at $5,000.

Details around the arrest were not immediately clear.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Speaker Pelosi’s office said, according to ABC 7.

Speaker Pelosi’s Twitter account last noted on Sunday her commencement address to Brown University.

The Speaker of the House’s husband was busted for drunk driving this Memorial Day weekend, and it doesn’t appear his wife was in town either — she’s literally in Rhode Island giving a commencement speech for Brown University. https://t.co/8aPPxoy51A — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2022

TMZ broke the news about the arrest. The circumstances regarding Paul Pelosi’s alleged DUI is unclear.

[Image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]