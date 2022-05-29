 Paul Pelosi Arrested for DUI
Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Arrested for Alleged DUI in California

Alberto LuperonMay 29th, 2022, 5:02 pm
 
Nancy Pelosi, and Paul Pelosi the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested late Saturday for a DUI in Napa County, California, online records show.

He was taken in for a misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. Online records show he was arrested 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, and booked into jail at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday. Bail was set at $5,000.

Details around the arrest were not immediately clear.

“The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” Speaker Pelosi’s office said, according to ABC 7.

Speaker Pelosi’s Twitter account last noted on Sunday her commencement address to Brown University.

TMZ broke the news about the arrest. The circumstances regarding Paul Pelosi’s alleged DUI is unclear.

