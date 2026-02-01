A Georgia mother is behind bars after she allegedly filled her 2-month-old son's bottle with booze, leading to his death with a blood-alcohol concentration of .179.

Omayrilin Colon, 37, is facing charges of murder and first-degree cruelty to children, jail records say. According to local ABC affiliate WSB, Atlanta police responded to a call on Oct. 14 about an unresponsive baby at an apartment on Perry Boulevard. Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While there were no obvious signs of trauma, authorities conducted an autopsy with toxicology testing to determine a cause of death. The boy's BAC was .179, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08 for an adult to legally drive a vehicle. The cause of death of the boy who has not been publicly identified was alcohol poisoning, per WSB.

What police discovered next was shocking: The alcohol poisoning was no accident, investigators determined. Colon purposefully filled the boy's bottle with alcohol, cops say. Investigators were also able to determine that the booze came from the bottle and did not pass through breast milk. It's unclear what type of alcohol was used and why Colon would allegedly do such a thing to her own child.

Police obtained an arrest warrant after the toxicology reports came back.

Colon was arrested on Thursday and remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond. It's unclear when she is next slated to appear in court.

Neighbors told WSB they were stunned.

"It's not necessary to cause harm to anyone, let alone children," the neighbor said. "It's heartbreaking and maddening."