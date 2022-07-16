Michigan Man Murdered His Wife During a Chaotic Shootout at the Home of Her Alleged Paramour: Sheriff

A 46-year-old Michigan man was arrested this week for allegedly killing his wife during a chaotic shootout at the home of a man with whom he believed she was having an affair. Matthew Louis Mollicone is facing a slew of felony charges, including one count each of felony murder and assault with intent to murder in the death of his 49-year-old wife Kimberly Ann Mollicone, authorities say.

Mollicone pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, according to The Macomb Daily.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew and Kimberly on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. drove to the home of a 36-year-old male, whose identity was not released by authorities. When the couple arrived at the home — located in the 62000 block of North Ave. in Ray Township — the 36-year-old male was outside cooking on his barbecue. What initially began as a “verbal argument” between Matthew and the other man “quickly escalated to a gun fight” with both men firing handguns at each other.

“The male was struck in the leg and then chased on foot by Matthew. The male was able to enter back into his home and retrieve a second weapon,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the release. “As Matthew and Kimberly retreated to their vehicle and began to back out of the driveway, more gunfire was exchanged between the two men. Kimberly was struck near the neck and died due to this injury.”

Kimberly was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff says.

Authorities said the entire incident lasted less than two minutes. Multiple family members of the 36-year-old male were allegedly “trapped inside the home out of fear” during the shootout and investigators recovered more than 30 shell casings at the scene from three different guns.

“Investigators have learned that accusations of infidelity between Kimberly Mollicone and the 36-year-old male who was shot in the leg may be what led to Tuesday’s incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said that three separate 911 calls were placed to report the shootout. Authorities released excerpts from the calls.

“I need somebody here right now! Somebody just keeps shooting at my house,” a woman can be heard screaming as multiple gunshot go off in the background. “My brother’s shot! My sister-in-law is in the house with my kids, bunkered down. My father and mother are here!”

Asked to identify the shooter, the woman who called 911 said she did not know.

“He just got out of the vehicle and starting shooting!” she can be heard saying. “He just started shooting and he’s still here! Please send somebody here!”

A man later identified as Matthew Mollicone also placed a 911 call during the shootout. In the audio recording, Mollicone can be heard telling the dispatcher that a man “came out of his house and shot my wife.”

“Send an ambulance now. My wife’s been shot. She’s unresponsive,” a frantic Matthew can be heard saying.

The 36-year-old male was initially taken into custody but later released without being charged.

In addition to the murder and assault charges, Matthew is also facing five felony weapons charges and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

State District Court Judge Jennifer Andary ordered Matthew to be held without bond. He is currently scheduled to appear in court again for a probable cause hearing on July 29.

