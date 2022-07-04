Mass Shooter Kills at Least Six People at Illinois Fourth of July Parade: Police

In yet another American mass shooting, a person opened fire during a parade in Highland Park, Illinois on the Fourth of July.

Police say at least six people died and 19 people were taken into hospitals, though officers did not specify if there was overlap between the slain and the hospitalized, according to official tweets from the local sheriff’s office and The Associated Press. Twenty-four people were reportedly wounded according to a mid-afternoon total provided by the AP.

The suspect is reportedly still on the loose.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that officers from multiple agencies are searching for a white male between 18 and 20 years old. He was described as having “long black hair” and a “small build.” He was “wearing a white or blue tee shirt,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The incident happened about 10 minutes after the festivities started at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. Witnesses claimed to see the gunman, describing him as being on the roof of Uncle Dan’s Camping and Travel at 621 Central Avenue, according to The Lake & McHenry County Scanner. That outlet described the shooting as happening a little bit later — at around 10:20 a.m. near Second Street and Central Avenue.

A Chicago Sun-Times reporter witnessed “blankets covering three bloodied bodies and five other people wounded and bloodied near the parade’s reviewing stand.”

“I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession,” witness Miles Zaremski told the newspaper. “So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.”

He said he saw “people in that area that got shot,” including a woman who died.

“Everybody disperse, please,” police said. “It is not safe to be here.”

Video circulating online shows people running from the sound of gunfire during the parade.

Active shooter in Highland Park, IL. Avoid Central Ave. My nephew recorded this video. pic.twitter.com/nUFRElrVZi — eNreeKaii (@Ri_Kayyy) July 4, 2022

“Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park,” Mayor Nancy Rotering wrote in a tweet. “Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

“My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park,” Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said. “State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community. We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

“The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade,” the Illinois State Police wrote in a tweet. “The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office told people to stay from the shooting area.

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA – allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

The nearby village of Deerfield to the west canceled activities at Jewett Park and a parade.

This is a developing story . . .

[Screenshot via @Ri_Kayyy on Twitter]

