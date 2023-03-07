A married high school cafeteria worker groomed a teen boy via Snapchat and Instagram for months before sexually assaulting the victim in her SUV, authorities in Connecticut allege.

Andie Paige Rosafort, a 31-year-old now-former lunch aide who went by @thepeachespaige online, was found out when the father of one of the victim’s friends expressed concern to New Fairfield High School administrators about suspicious behavior that allegedly took place during — but not at — a party on Jan. 14, 2023, according to Connecticut State Police.

“During an interview, a parent of one of the victim’s friends told investigators that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, while the parent was traveling out of state, their child had called them sounding upset. According to the parent, their child had attended a gathering the night before at a residence in New Fairfield and that during the gathering one of the child’s friends said they needed to leave but that they planned to return,” said state police. “The parent further explained that their child’s friend left the gathering and then was behaving oddly upon rejoining the group a short time later.”

The police statement did not say whether the victim was a boy or girl nor specified the victim’s age, but the affidavit in the case identified the victim as a 14-year-old boy and athlete. In addition, the child’s friend who reported the alleged illicit activity was identified as a girl.

The affidavit signed by State Police Detective Jared Barbero said that a school resource officer initially looked into the allegations and forwarded a complaint to investigators on Jan. 17.

A father who had traveled to Baltimore and was attending a wedding received a phone call from his daughter — identified only as “juvenile1″— past 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, the affidavit said.

“Juvenile1 was upset and explained to [her father] that juvenile1 was at a party on Friday night at a house located in New Fairfield. Juvenile1 stated that a friend in their group, the victim[,] had told the group that he was leaving the party to go home and pack as he was going on a trip with his family,” the affidavit said. “The victim mentioned that he would be back and then left the party.”

According to investigators, when the victim returned to the party his friends could tell that “something was odd as they did not see headlights from the driveway.” The vigilant female friend told authorities that she learned Rosafort — described as the “lunch lady” — had sexually assaulted the boy in an SUV.

“Juvenile1 told [her dad] that Rosafort is always talking to the freshman boys on social media,” the affidavit said.

Authorities said the victim told them in a Jan. 19 interview that he and the suspect had communicated for six months on Snapchat, beginning over the summer before he started his freshman year of high school.

“The victim stated that he received several nude photos and videos from Rosafort via SnapChat, the most recent being two weeks before the forensic interview,” the affidavit said. “The victim described Rosafort as his lunch lady when he was in 8th grade during the semester before Summer 2022.”

The victim recalled Rosafort messaging him on social media asking “You wanna see something?” before she sent a picture of her vagina, the affidavit continued. The victim allegedly said that Rosafort “often” sent unsolicited videos of herself masturbating and that also she requested “pictures of his penis.”

On the night of the alleged sexual assault, the affidavit said, Rosafort asked to meet up for “sex.” The suspect then traveled to the residence where the victim was attending a party with friends, drove to the “other side of the cul-de-sac,” parked her SUV, turned the headlights off, and sexually assaulted the teen, authorities said.

“The victim then detailed the encounter between he and Rosafort, and stated that sexual intercourse took place by the victim placing his penis inside of Rosafort’s vagina. The victim stated he ended the encounter because he began to feel weird about it. The victim then stated he exited the SUV and ran back to the house where the gathering was,” the affidavit said. “The victim stated he immediately felt very weird and guilty about the encounter, and eventually confessed to his parents the following Sunday that the encounter occurred.”

According to investigators, a review of the victim’s phone “readily” identified Rosafort “in lingerie or nude and either manipulating her naked breasts, or masturbating with her fingers and other object(s).”

The suspect, described in the affidavit as a married woman, will turn 32 in August. The former school lunch aide reportedly resigned the day after she was placed on administrative leave.

Connecticut State Police said Rosafort turned herself in on the morning of Feb. 20 after she learned a warrant was out for her arrest.

Court records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Rosafort was released on a $100,000 surety bond in the case. She faces three felony charges including second-degree sexual assault, enticing a minor by computer to engage in sexual activity, and risk of injury to a minor or impairing morals of children.

The defendant’s next court date in Danbury is set for 10 a.m. on March 23.

Rosafort’s defense attorney of record Jennifer DeCastro Tunnard declined to comment to Law&Crime on the case.

