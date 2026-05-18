Man who went to pick up buddy from jail after DWI arrest stayed longer than he planned

A New York man who was picking his friend up from jail ended up with a mug shot of his own.

Antone Gilonna, 25, was arrested on Saturday while picking up his friend from the Montgomery County Jail in Fultonville, New York. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Gilonna drove to the jail to retrieve his friend, who had been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI). But when Gilonna showed up, police suspected that he was "intoxicated." After Gilonna took a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest himself.

In a press release posted to its website, the sheriff's office said Gilonna "failed to park in the public parking area" after he initially drove into a restricted area around the jail. When he encountered a deputy sheriff on the site, "it was suspected that Gilonna was intoxicated." Police said their suspicions were confirmed when they administered a field sobriety test. Authorities did not provide a specific BAC level for Gilonna, who was charged with DWI.

According to the sheriff's office, Gilonna was also found to be driving with a revoked license after a check with the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. Police said Gilonna's license had been taken away "due to a prior DWI-related conviction and chemical test refusal." Gilonna was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with a BAC of 0.08% or higher, DWI, and driving without a license.

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After being processed, Gilonna was issued a ticket and was ordered to appear in Glen Town Court. Police said he was released to a "third party."

A court date for Gilonna was not made publicly available.