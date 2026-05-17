A 45-year-old Ohio man is headed to prison for killing an 81-year-old man after completing yard work for him and then burying the victim's body under some brush in a wooded area.

John Thomas Scott pleaded guilty last week to murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Gary Franke at his home in Lancaster, which is some 30 miles southeast of Columbus. A judge will sentence him to between 18 years to life in prison at a later date.

A probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime said that Lancaster police reported early on the morning of Aug. 9 to Franke's home in the 700 block of South Maple Street for a missing person report. Officers found the victim dead in a wooded area on the property. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives later learned that Scott had done some yard work for Franke the day prior. Post-Miranda, Scott admitted to killing Franke. After he did the yard work, he decided to rob Franke and murdered him in the process. Scott left the scene before returning with his girlfriend, Holly McDaniel. The two then buried Franke's body in the woods.

Cops arrested Scott and McDaniel a day after the murder. McDaniel was charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Her case remains ongoing.

Franke was a beloved figure in his community, known for giving to charity and allowing neighborhood kids to ride on his golf cart, local NBC affiliate WCMH reported. He also would help people down on their luck.

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"He would try to get them started back in their life, their credit right, get them started back and going again," neighbor Troy Seiple told local CBS affiliate WBNS. "He was really proud about that."

Franke's obituary expanded on that notion.

"Known for his kindness and generosity, Gary often bought meals for those in need and provided them with work on his real estate properties. He believed deeply in second chances, even when they came with risk. Gary felt that everyone deserved the opportunity to turn their life around."

Cops told WBNS that Franke knew the suspect for over 30 years.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Scott.