An Alabama man is behind bars after authorities discovered the body of a 23-year-old woman who had been missing for more than a week after her family says she was involved in a car crash and disappeared.

Randall Lendell Dejourney, 44, stands accused of abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Karen Hollis, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Additional charges could be filed pending the results of an autopsy that will determine the cause and manner of death.

Deputies say Hollis' family found her remains Saturday afternoon while "searching an area identified through recovered electronic evidence."

Hollis was reported missing to the Northport Police Department on May 8. Northport is just outside Tuscaloosa.

"Early in the investigation, evidence suggested that foul play may have been involved," cops said.

Authorities thus far have been mum on the details of Hollis' disappearance, but her family told local CBS affiliate WIAT that her Life360 app recorded her leaving her Northport apartment in a car at 4:25 a.m. on the day she disappeared. Her phone showed she went south through downtown and ended up on Interstate 20. The app reportedly noted "hard braking" at 4:42 a.m.

Hollis' boyfriend Zackary Slaughter told the TV station her neighbor was giving her a ride to the store when the "hard braking" occurred. It's unclear whether Dejourney is the neighbor.

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Slaughter said he had been texting Hollis in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

"The last thing she texted me was saying she was going to the store to get a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup," Slaughter said in an interview with the outlet.

Cops have executed multiple search warrants during the investigation and have "gathered extensive physical, witness, and electronic evidence," the press release said. Police identified Dejourney as a "person of interest" last week and took him into custody after the discovery of Hollis' remains on Saturday.

He's in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. The investigation remains ongoing.