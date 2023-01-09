<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police in Houston, Texas, say a grand jury will decide if a man who shot and killed a robber at a local restaurant should face criminal charges.

This stems from a fatal incident at the Ranchito Taqueria on South Gessner Road in Houston, Texas. A man — wearing all black, including a black ski mask and black gloves — entered the establishment. Police later identified him as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

As seen on video, the man identified as Washington confronted customers while holding out what seemed to be a gun.

“Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at patrons as he demanded their money,” Houston police said in a press release.

But it turned out one of the customers had a gun of his own.

“As the suspect collected money from patrons, one of the patrons, described as a white or Hispanic male, produced a gun of his own and shot the suspect multiple times,” officers said. “The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons. He and other patrons (victims) then fled the scene.”

Cops responded to the scene and found Washington dead. They determined his gun was a fake. His death sparked a search for the man who shot and killed him.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of the male (and his vehicle) wanted for questioning in this fatal shooting of a robbery suspect last night (Jan. 5). Know the man’s ID? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. He is not charged at this time. More info at https://t.co/ldFdhIXy1g#hounews https://t.co/CIqpLEQmmM pic.twitter.com/FrL42qkjxu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2023

Now a jury of the customer’s peers will decide if he will have to contend with any criminal charges.

“Today (Jan. 9), the male, 46, was questioned by Houston police homicide detectives,” police said. “After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury. Since the male is not arrested or charged, his identity is not being released.”

