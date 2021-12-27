Man Who Posed as Non-Existent Special Needs Brother to Get Diaper Changed Now Faces New Human Trafficking Charges

When Rutledge Deas IV pleaded guilty last year to tricking women into changing his diaper, one of the people he deceived voiced hope that probation might change him. It did not, as far as the Louisiana State Police are concerned.

Deas, 31, was arrested Thursday at his home in the community of Metairie, cops said. This grown man once again plotted to trick women into changing his diaper, officials say. Investigators are trying to see if there are more victims.

According to officers, detectives began a second investigation last Monday after they learned Deas wrote a text message showing “similar behaviors” to what got him previously charged.

“In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers,” cops wrote. “As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives learned Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs.”

In other words, police say Deas was back at it. They had arrested him in November 2019, saying that he pretended to be a non-existent, 18-year-old younger brother living with a disability.

Posing as “Cory,” Deas let a healthcare provider change his adult diaper so he could become sexually aroused, officials said more than two years ago. Investigators sought more possible victims.

Deas ultimately pleaded guilty last December to human trafficking charges, dodging time behind bars and only getting probation, according to WDSU. As part of the plea agreement, he cannot have social media, has to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and also see a counselor. The women reportedly agreed to this deal, but the one who spoke to the outlet was ambivalent. She voiced a mix of doubt and hope as to whether Deas would successfully follow through on the terms of the agreement.

“Hopefully he follows through with that,” she said. “I don’t believe that he will because five years is a long time. I hope he can make himself better.”

Now Deas is back behind bars just more than year after his guilty plea. Online records show he remains at the Jefferson Parish jail on a total of $100,000 bond for a count each of human trafficking, and attempted human trafficking. He is also being held on five counts of probation violation.

“The investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional victims,” cops said. “Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact detectives at 504-310-7000.”

[Booking photo via Louisiana State Police]

