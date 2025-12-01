A Texas man has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself inside his home for hours.

Bobby Rocha, 52, was taken into custody on Sunday following an hourslong standoff with San Antonio police. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate KSAT, Rocha's roommate told police that Rocha threatened him with a gun after he accidentally let Rocha's pets out of the house. The roommate told police that Rocha said he would "chop him into pieces, and feed him to the cat."

The alleged standoff began on Saturday afternoon, when police were called to Rocha's home by the unnamed roommate. According to the affidavit, the roommate, who said that he had known Rocha since childhood, accidentally let Rocha's dog and cat out of the house. Rocha reportedly became upset, and the roommate left to find the pets.

When he returned without either pet, the roommate told police that Rocha became enraged and allegedly pointed a gun at him. According to the affidavit, Rocha then allegedly threatened to make his roommate disappear, telling him that he would "chop him into pieces, and feed him to the cat."

At that point, police said the roommate gathered his belongings and called 911 before leaving the house. When police arrived at Rocha's home, officers attempted to make contact with him, but were unsuccessful. Rocha reportedly told police that he was "willing to die inside the house."

According to local CBS affiliate KENS, Rocha allegedly held police in a standoff for around seven hours before he finally surrendered on Sunday. He came out with his hands raised and was taken into custody without incident.

Rocha was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction or retaliation. He remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail, where he is being held on $40,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2026.