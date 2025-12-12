A Texas man was arrested this week after a nearly yearlong effort to find the suspect in a fatal stabbing, Lone Star State police say.

Robert Adrian Aparicio, 34, stands accused of one count of murder in the first degree, according to Bexar County court records.

The underlying incident occurred on Jan. 12, outside of a residence on Montezuma Street on the west side of San Antonio. There, responding officers with the San Antonio Police Department found Christopher Renteria, 39, lying in the street, bleeding, and suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and body. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he fought for his life.

For the next few months, the stabbing suspect was wanted on a lone charge of aggravated assault, according to law enforcement.

Then, on May 26, Renteria succumbed to his injuries. The man's death was ruled a homicide. The criminal count was upgraded.

And investigators had a name.

While being transported to the hospital, Renteria told a police officer that a man named "Robert" had stabbed him, according to an affidavit obtained by San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT.

But that name was nearly all law enforcement could ascertain from the victim himself, police say. Soon after being admitted to the hospital, Renteria went into cardiac arrest. That cardiac arrest led to a significant brain injury that subsequently barred the victim from further communicating "in any way," according to the affidavit.

Still, there were other sources of evidence.

At the scene of the crime, two witnesses said they had witnessed the stabbing. Both witnesses appeared to buoy what Renteria had said — saying someone named "Rob" or "Robert" was the assailant.

In relaying their version of events, the witnesses told a detective the attacker stabbed the victim "over an argument involving a pair of hair clippers" that had been stolen from Renteria.

As the argument became violent, Renteria allegedly smashed out the driver's side window of Aparicio's red Ford Ranger.

Then, the defendant allegedly went to his truck, grabbed a knife, and chased Renteria down until he stumbled and fell in the street.

After the fall, Aparicio took the opportunity to use the knife and stabbed the victim over and over, according to law enforcement. After the stabbing, the defendant fled in the red truck, police allege.

Surveillance cameras in the vicinity caught the incident and the aftermath, according to the police department. Those videos identified the alleged killer and showed his clothes in detail, the affidavit claims. And, perhaps most fortuitously for investigators, one of the videos contains audio of one of the witnesses reading aloud the majority of the Minnesota license plate affixed to the Ford Ranger.

On Nov. 20, a detective obtained a photograph of a man matching the suspect's description, police claim. In that image, the man is allegedly seen wearing many of the same articles of clothing from the day of the stabbing, while loading tree limbs into the bed of the red truck.

Police then identified the apartment complex where the landscaping had occurred, contacted the general manager of the complex, and obtained information about the man in the photograph, according to the affidavit. As it turns out, the man responded to a Craigslist ad and law enforcement soon had the tree-trimmer's phone number.

After that, investigators determined the number belonged to Aparicio, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 21, the two witnesses from the night in question allegedly identified the defendant in a photo display.

On Thursday, he was arrested during the early morning hours.

Aparicio is currently being detained in the Bexar County Jail on $350,000 bond.