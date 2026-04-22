A Texas man is headed to prison for nearly four decades after he took out a gun and shot his girlfriend dead while she was taking a bath — and then claimed it was an accident.

Donevyn Bowie, 25, was sentenced to 38 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murder in the death of 21-year-old Shamiah Allen in San Antonio. The Bexar County District Attorney said in a press release that Bowie and Allen were in a "heated argument" over finances. Bowie shot the victim twice in the head while she was in the bathtub.

"This was a senseless act of violence that took a life in a moment of anger," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. "Today's sentence ensures accountability and reflects our commitment to seeking justice for victims of domestic violence."

Local ABC affiliate KSAT reported that cops responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2023, to the Ridgeline at Rogers Ranch Apartments in the 3200 block of North Loop 1604 West. Officers arrived and found Allen suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Bowie remained on the scene and cops arrested him. He later claimed the shooting was accidental.

The defendant was slated to go on trial earlier this month before he opted to enter the guilty plea.

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Allen was originally from Atlanta, Georgia, according to her obituary.