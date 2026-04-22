Man fatally shot teen while playing 'game' with guns they called 'quick draw': Police

A 24-year-old man in Pennsylvania is accused of killing one of his friends, fatally shooting the 19-year-old victim during a game the two allegedly called "quick draw."

Samuel Rolando Colon was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count each of criminal homicide and aggravated assault as well as six counts of recklessly endangering another person in connection with the November 2025 slaying of Ti'Shaun Singleton, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, police and emergency medical personnel responded to a home in the 200 block of Edward Lane in Catasauqua at 4:37 p.m. on Nov. 8 regarding a reported shooting.

Upon arriving at the address, first responders found an adult male, later identified as Singleton, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics pronounced Singleton dead at the scene.

The Lehigh County Coroner subsequently ruled the death a homicide.

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Investigators said surveillance video from nearby properties captured chaotic moments immediately after the shooting that allegedly showed people moving Singleton's body.

"The investigation included the review of nearby video surveillance that showed two people inside the Edward Lane home dragging the victim outside and several people running from the home," the release states. "One person later carried the victim back inside."

Bystanders allegedly told authorities that Colon shot Singleton during a "game" involving firearms.

"Witnesses whose names will not be released said the victim and Colon were playing a game they named 'quick draw' and both were armed with guns," prosecutors wrote in the release. "As the men were playing the game, Colon shot and killed the victim."

Authorities did not provide any additional details about the nature of the "quick draw" game.

A child and several other individuals were inside or near the home at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Colon is currently being held in the Lehigh County Jail without bond.

The case is being investigated by the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Catasauqua police, with prosecutors proceeding through the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. Colon is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine whether the charges will proceed to trial.