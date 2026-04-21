A Florida FedEx driver was gunned down in front of his girlfriend after a man followed the victim's truck to a distribution center and "emptied the magazine," authorities say.

Tyler Brandon Vidro, 24, stands accused of first-degree murder and aggravated stalking in the death of Nathaniel Padgett outside the FedEx distribution center in Riviera Beach.

The incident unfolded on Thursday evening, a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime said. Per cops, Padgett was driving the FedEx truck on Florida's Turnpike with his girlfriend when Vidro pulled alongside him, "lowered his window and began shrugging his shoulders and raising his hand up, in an attempt to provoke a confrontation."

Padgett allegedly ignored Vidro and kept driving to the FedEx hub at 1177 West Blue Heron Blvd. Vidro followed Padgett and the girlfriend inside the private parking lot, the affidavit says. Padgett reportedly parked the truck, went inside the building and came back out and walked to his personal vehicle. The defendant appeared to be waiting for Padgett and confronted him, saying "you hit my car," surveillance video showed, according to the affidavit. Padgett reportedly denied hitting his car and tried to get away from Vidro, saying "What the f— are you gonna do, get the f— out of my face."

The victim hopped into his truck and drove to another part of the parking lot with Vidro allegedly in pursuit, screeching his tires in the process, police say. Padgett drove to a private road, got out of his truck and picked up a cinder block the size of a bowling ball, cops wrote. He allegedly walked up to Vidro's car and said "Wuz up, I don't give a f— about that, you following me, I did not throw s— at your car."

Vidro allegedly fired multiple shots at Padgett, striking him seven times in the chest, abdomen, arm and leg. Padgett's girlfriend called 911. Cops believe Vidro fired nine shots.

"My boyfriend just got shot! We're at the FedEx warehouse!" the girlfriend exclaimed, according to the call obtained by local ABC affiliate WPBF.

The girlfriend spoke to Padgett while she relayed information to dispatchers.

"OK. OK. Come on," she said.

More from Law&Crime: Walmart worker who doesn't return from break found 'slumped over' in car after father of her children followed and shot her dead, cops say

"I'm going to die, baby," Padgett said.

"No, you're not! You're not! Come on! You're not!" the girlfriend assured.

Paramedics rushed Padgett to the hospital, where he died.

Shortly after the shooting, Vidro himself called cops.

"I didn't think to call you guys, but the lawyer told me to," he allegedly said.

He confirmed he was involved in a shooting and he claimed self-defense. Vidro explained that he "emptied the magazine" but requested to speak with an attorney before making further statements.

Cops rejected a "Stand Your Ground" claim, saying the law only applies to a person who "is in a place they have a lawful right to be." Since the FedEx distribution center is a restricted facility, Vidro had no right to be there, police said. In fact, cops argued, it was Padgett who had "full legal standing" and had "no duty to retreat."

Investigators also noted that Vidro continued to follow Padgett while the victim repeatedly tried to get away from the situation.

"The pattern of behavior documented in this investigation — including Vidro tracking Padgett and [his girlfriend] across multiple locations, appearing uninvited at a restricted private property, and repeatedly closing distance despite Padgett's attempts to withdraw — is consistent with the elements of aggravated stalking," detectives wrote. "Florida law does not extend Stand Your Ground protections to a person engaged in criminal activity at the time force is used."

Police arrested Vidro and took him to the Palm Beach County Jail where he remains without bond. His next court date is set for May 18.

A GoFundMe organized by Padgett's family called him a "loving father, husband and devoted family man."

"He was a true go-getter who cared deeply about those around him. Above all, he was an incredible father to his three children Niya, Ty'Darrius, and Ava who meant everything to him," the description said.