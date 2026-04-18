A 25-year-old California man will spend the rest of his days behind bars for kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend, a 19-year-old who vanished after leaving her job at AutoZone and was found dead in an orchard three days later.

Madera County Superior Court Judge Ernest LiCalsi on Thursday ordered Vicente Jasso to serve life without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years to life and 4 years and 4 months in prison for the 2023 murder of Melanie Camacho, authorities announced.

A jury on March 18 convicted Jasso on the charge of first-degree murder and found true a special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a kidnapping.

According to a news release from the Madera County District Attorney's Office, the sentence marks the conclusion of a case that drew significant involvement from the victim's family.

Prosecutors thanked members of the Madera County Sheriff's Office for their "hard work, dedication, and tenacity in bringing this case to justice," while also acknowledging the Camacho family's "strength, courage, and continued involvement throughout this case."

Camacho disappeared on the night of Nov. 24, 2023, after finishing her shift at an AutoZone store on Gateway Drive in Madera.

As Law&Crime previously reported, police said she was last seen leaving work around 10:15 p.m. and texted her mother about an hour later to say she planned to meet a friend. When she did not return home, her mother reported her missing early the next morning.

Investigators later determined that the meeting was not with a friend, but with Jasso, her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had recently broken up.

"Detectives spoke with the friend [Camacho] told her mom she'd be meeting, who reported they never met after work, but rather Melanie planned to meet with an 'ex' to either give or receive something," the police statement said.

Within hours of the missing persons report, authorities located Camacho's burned 2014 white Nissan Altima. The discovery, along with witness accounts and surveillance footage, led detectives to identify Jasso and his associate, Jose Lopez-Hernandez, as suspects.

A search warrant executed at Lopez-Hernandez's home ultimately led investigators to a nearby orchard, where Camacho's body was found three days after she vanished.

Police said Jasso fled when officers attempted to stop him the following day, leading authorities on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of more than 110 mph. During the pursuit, he allegedly threw some of Camacho's belongings — including her driver's license — out of the vehicle.

The chase ended after officers deployed a spike strip. Jasso briefly escaped on foot before being captured with the assistance of a police helicopter.

Lopez-Hernandez later pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed Camacho's exact cause of death.

In announcing the sentence, prosecutors said their thoughts are with the victim's loved ones as they continue to cope with the loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Camacho family as they continue to navigate this unimaginable loss," the district attorney's office said.