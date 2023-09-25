Man rips roommate’s eyes out of sockets at psychiatric hospital: Cops

Police in Florida arrested a man committed to a mental hospital who allegedly pulled his roommate’s eyes out of his sockets during a fight.

Pembroke Pines police were called around 4:45 p.m. Friday to South Florida State Hospital after two patients had a fight, authorities said in a press release. Staff members escorted officers to a secure room in the hospital to meet with the suspect, 34-year-old Reinaldo Bermeosolo. Police learned that Bermeosolo and his roommate started arguing and it turned physical.

According to police, Bermeosolo punched his roommate and dragged him to the ground.

“Once on the ground, the suspect continued to punch the victim and eventually the suspect pulled both of the victim’s eyes out of his eye-sockets,” the press release said.

Another patient at the hospital was walking by and alerted staff to the altercation. Staff broke up the fight and the victim was taken to the hospital with “severe injuries.”

Both Bermeosolo and his roommate were ordered by a court to be at the facility, police said.

Bermeosolo was taken to the Broward County Jail on an aggravated battery charge. He’s at the jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

