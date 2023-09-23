A drunk store employee in Washington state accused of cutting a coworker with a handsaw and swinging an ax as customers were being evacuated spat on the floor and yelled he was a demon before being jailed for assault and malicious mischief, authorities said.

Daniel R. Silva, 35, is accused of causing the fracas on Thursday afternoon at Fred Meyer, 12120 N. Division, north of Spokane, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies responded to the shop at 3:20 p.m. about a report of someone using an ax to cut people. When deputies arrived, Silva was in an aisle, spitting on the floor and yelling he was a demon, officials said.

He followed deputies’ commands and was taken into custody. Authorities said he had a box cutter. He was given medical treatment before being hospitalized for additional evaluation. After being medically cleared, Silva was booked into the Spokane County Jail and released from custody on Friday.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of a substantial, non-life-threatening cut.

Silva’s reported weapons were initially described as an ax, a folding camp saw, a crowbar, and a handsaw, officials said.

“During the investigation, it was determined Silva was swinging a handsaw when he struck the victim and attempted to hit another employee during his assaultive and violent outburst,” deputies said. “He also wielded a crowbar during the incident, and a store manager estimated Silva damaged an estimated $2,000 worth of store merchandise.”

The store was closed during the investigation and for time to allow crews to clean up the mess before they let customers back inside.

His arraignment was set for Oct. 4, Spokane County Superior Court online records show.

An email to a media representative at Fred Meyer was not immediately returned.

