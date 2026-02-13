A man found shot to death in Illinois was reportedly nervous about meeting up with a woman he met on Tinder.

Obaidulla Shareef, 28, was found dead in Oakbrook Terrace, a Chicago suburb, on Feb. 4, according to court documents obtained by Milwaukee-based Fox affiliate WITI. Police said he was in the driver's seat of a car parked near an office building and had a gunshot wound to the head. Inside the car was a receipt from a nearby hotel that included the name of a woman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

When police interviewed witnesses at the hotel, they said they saw Shareef the day before he was found. Shareef reportedly told the witness that he was meeting up with two women he met on Tinder. The witness described him as being nervous.

According to police, the witness at the hotel saw Shareef with two women, one of them identified as 19-year-old Akrystal Woods. Woods, police said, accused Shareef of taking $200 from her during an argument. As the verbal altercation escalated, Woods, Shareef, and the unidentified woman were reportedly asked to leave by hotel staff, which they did.

Police used surveillance cameras and license plate readers to track a car being driven by Shareef and a second that carried Woods and the unidentified woman. The two cars were seen entering a parking garage about a mile and a half from the hotel.

Court documents said that shortly before Shareef was found dead, the car he was in was seen speeding out of the garage and jumping a curb before it hit several parked cars and came to a stop.

Police tracked the second car to Woods and the other woman, who are both from Milwaukee. Woods was arrested during a traffic stop in Milwaukee on Feb. 5. An unidentified man who was with her was also taken into custody.

Woods was charged in Illinois' DuPage County with first-degree murder. She is still in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail, where she is awaiting extradition. She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.