Man confesses to possessing more than 2,000 images of child pornography: Police

Police claim a man has confessed to possessing “thousands” of child pornography images, and investigators have seized “more than 100 digital storage devices” from the suspect’s home.

Billy Ray Hatch, 63, was booked into the Garfield County jail on Thursday, Oklahoma police officers said.

“Enid Police Department detectives arrested a 63-year-old Enid man Thursday on a complaint of aggravated possession of child pornography following a months long investigation that found the man in possession of thousands of files of child pornography,” cops wrote in a statement.

Officers had executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday.

More from Law&Crime: ‘Heinous’ Florida man facing over 150 felonies for allegedly filming himself having sex with dog and possessing child pornography

Police said the investigation began in January when the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit gave them information. A police detective identified Hatch as the suspect, officers said.

“[Detective Randy Wilson] spoke with Hatch at his place of employment and explained to Hatch he had a search warrant for his residence,” cops wrote. “After arriving at the residence, Hatch showed Wilson a laptop computer, logged in and showed the detective folders containing images of child pornography. Wilson later interviewed Hatch at the Enid Police Department, during which Hatch confessed to possessing more than 2,000 images. Detectives seized two laptop computers and more than 100 digital storage devices from Hatch’s residence.”

Hatch was booked for aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, officers said. He remains jailed as of Monday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]