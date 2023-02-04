A 42-year-old parolee, who was already in custody on stolen vehicle and drug-related charges, faces a murder charge after authorities say they found a sealed 55-gallon barrel on his property containing hardened concrete and the dismembered remains of a man last seen on Christmas Eve.

Jackie Lamar Bright was charged with one count of murder in the death of Michael Bradley Cox, 40, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Police said they found the victim’s remains in concrete in a barrel in a wooded area on the suspect’s property outside of Sanford, North Carolina, about 36 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Authorities haven’t released a motive, nor have they said how Bright and Cox were connected.

Authorities said they had served warrants at the suspect’s home on Jan. 6 that turned up a stolen all-terrain vehicle, 170 grams of marijuana, opioids, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

They also said that Bright was arrested during a traffic stop for violating his parole days later.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as having an extensive criminal history.

(images via Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

