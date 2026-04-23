Two Texas brothers have been charged in connection with a shooting that took the life of a teenage girl after a party on Valentine's Day.

Enrique Aguilar, 19, stands accused of one count of murder over the shooting death of 17-year-old Mariah Alatorre, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. His brother, Romeo Aguilar, 18, stands accused of one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The underlying events began just after midnight on Feb. 14, at a party on Dagg Road in the far-flung reaches of south Houston.

Officers responded to the gathering of some 300 people at around 12:30 a.m. in response to a call about a disturbance, according to a press release issued by the City of Houston. As police arrived, gunshots rang out and several individuals fled the scene of the crime.

The teenage girl was rushed out of the party area in a friend's car and taken to a hospital, law enforcement said at the time.

"Later, after the party had dispersed, a juvenile female was brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle," the press release reads. "The female was later pronounced dead. The friend that brought her to the hospital stated the shooting had occurred while they were at the party on Dagg Road."

But Mariah was not taken to a nearby hospital. The party was in southeast Houston near Pearland, and instead, she first received medical attention near the northwest Houston neighborhood of Cypress.

Authorities eventually revealed the girl was first taken nearly 40 miles north to an urgent care clinic. Then, she was transferred to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where she succumbed to her injuries.

"Nothing makes sense," Mariah's mother previously told Houston-based CBS affiliate KHOU, questioning why her daughter was subjected to a lengthy drive before receiving medical attention.

The slain girl's mother said she had been trying to call her daughter repeatedly throughout the night in question. Then, she finally traced Mariah's cellphone to the urgent care center. So, she called again to hear someone tell her: "Mariah has been shot."

"What happened between those hours?" she asked out loud in an interview. "More questions than answers."

The victim was remembered fondly in her obituary:

Mariah was a funny, caring, and deeply loving soul who brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had a beautiful heart and always went out of her way to help her family in any way she could. Her generosity, compassion, and selfless nature made her a source of comfort and strength to those around her. She cherished her family deeply and showed her love through her actions every day.

Now, over two months later, authorities believe they have the men responsible for the girl's murder in custody.

Still, questions linger.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors said they now believe Mariah left the party unharmed in a vehicle with friends, including Enrique Aguilar, according to a courtroom report by KHOU.

Then, when the friends parked somewhere near the urgent care clinic, the defendant began playing with a gun, leading to the fatal shooting.

Enrique Aguilar, for his part, is said to have told investigators the shooting was an accident. But the judge overseeing the case took issue with that characterization during Wednesday's hearing.

"I don't see how someone accidentally shoots someone multiple times," the judge said. "Video shows you leaning over her and smirking and laughing, so I found probable cause."

In comments to the TV station, the victim's family said Mariah trusted Enrique Aguilar. Now, they believe that trust was misplaced.

"She trusted the wrong people," her mother said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the Aguilar brothers were arrested by the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit and the Violent Criminals Apprehension Team and have been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Enrique Aguilar is being detained on $500,000 bond and is next slated to appear in court on June 11. Romeo Aguilar is being detained on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.