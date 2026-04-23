An award-winning university chef in Massachusetts is accused of killing his wife, allegedly beating the 31-year-old woman to death inside a campus hotel room before telling investigators he used multiple objects in the attack and intended to kill the victim.

Jeffrey C. MacDonald, 36, was arrested April 22 and charged with murder in the death of his wife, Emma MacDonald, 31, after police found her dead inside a room at Hotel UMass on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus.

In addition to the murder charge, MacDonald is accused of attacking one of the arresting police officers during a confrontation inside the hotel room.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, officers with the UMass Amherst Police Department responded to Room 413 of the hotel at 7:42 p.m. after a 911 caller reported an emergency.

Upon arriving, first responders encountered MacDonald, and "a violent struggle took place," police wrote. During the struggle, MacDonald allegedly "threw objects in the direction of the officers" and "struck one UMass police officer in the face" several times.

Once inside the room, officers discovered a woman, later identified as Emma MacDonald, suffering from severe injuries.

"Given the significant nature of the female's injuries, it seemed apparent to investigators that her injuries had resulted from a violent assault," the affidavit states.

MacDonald was taken into custody and later waived his Miranda rights before speaking with investigators.

During the interview, MacDonald admitted that he had "intentionally beaten" his wife to death using "his hands, feet, as well as a variety of other blunt objects," and said "it was his intent to kill her in doing so," according to the affidavit.

Authorities have not publicly detailed what led up to the killing.

MacDonald appeared in Eastern Hampshire District Court Thursday for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to both charges, according to a news release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. District Judge Rebecca Michaels ordered MacDonald be held without bond.

Michaels also ordered MacDonald to undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

The DA's office further confirmed that, like her husband, Emma MacDonald was a UMass employee.

University Chancellor Javier Reyes described the killing as "heartbreaking and deeply unsettling," noting that the victim was also a member of the campus community. He also emphasized there was "no ongoing threat to our campus or the community."

According to a report from The Boston Globe, the mother of MacDonald's two children, in September 2024, urged a judge to award her sole custody, alleging MacDonald had been physically and emotionally abusive to the kids, both of whom requested not to see him anymore.

"Children have been reporting verbal abuse from their father (yelling, being called names, swearing), witnessing demeaning verbal abuse between father & stepmother, and yesterday reported physical abuse," the filing reportedly said. The mother also wrote that her oldest son claimed MacDonald "shoved him with full force into a table" and repeatedly hit him in the face.

Less than a year ago, MacDonald was named Chef of the Year by the American Culinary Federation, one of the industry's highest honors.

MacDonald is currently scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on May 12.