Man Allegedly Stole Fire Department Pickup Truck and Led Cops on Chase After Getting into a Multi-Car Wreck

A man stole a fire department vehicle and fled after getting into a car crash, say police out of Yaphank, New York, on Long Island. Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was arrested Saturday, according to NBC New York.

He’s reportedly a New Hampshire resident, but he was down in the Empire State when he allegedly crashed into several other vehicles.

This disabled the car he was driving, “along with multiple other vehicles, at 6:26 p.m.,” cops said, according to Patch.

Local cops and the local fire department responded. Brayton allegedly jumped into what the outlet described as the fire department’s pickup truck.

He entered through the driver’s side and drove off, cops said. An officer, identified in a News 12 Long Island report as Matthew Corchia, got hurt reaching an arm into the truck to attempt to stop Brayton. Brayon drove forward, injuring Corchia’s arm, cops said in the News 12 report.

Cue police chase. Officers said they managed to stop Brayton six minutes later west of Exit 62, according to NBC New York.

Corchia went to a local hospital for a minor shoulder injury, according to News 12.

Brayton reportedly faces charges of grand larceny, assault, and fleeing an officer.

Officers did not release more information on how the original crash happened, Brayton’s alleged motive for stealing the fire department vehicle or explain why he was in New York state.

He was being treated for minor injuries at the same hospital Corchia went to, according to Patch. Brayton was set to be arraigned after he got out of the facility, cops said.

