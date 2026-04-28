A Wisconsin woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death during an argument over dinner.

Mikayla Kloth, 27, appeared in a Waukesha County court on Monday, days after prosecutors said she fatally stabbed 25-year-old Lukas Rosch at her apartment in Lac La Belle, Wisconsin. She was charged with first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN, Kloth told Rosch that she wanted to go out to dinner on Friday night. Instead, he showed up at the apartment with chicken drumsticks and seasoning that he intended to cook at her home.

The apparent change of plans led to an argument between Kloth and Rosch, who began "pushing her buttons," according to the complaint.

According to reporting on the criminal complaint by local Fox affiliate WITI, Kloth and Rosch had a verbal argument over their dinner plans when Rosch grabbed a knife by its blade. Kloth then allegedly pushed the knife into Rosch's chest, stabbing him through the heart.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Rosch on the floor with a stab wound to his chest. Police asked Kloth if there was a struggle between her and Rosch, and she allegedly replied, "No, I did stab him." Kloth was taken to the police station for questioning. Rosch was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Kloth was talkative while she was being brought to the station, reportedly saying "she should have just gone to the bar, and the whole thing was irritating." She also reportedly said if Rosch's parents "didn't hate her before, they will hate her now."

According to the complaint, Kloth said she told Rosch not to come to her apartment on Friday night because she wanted to go out to dinner. Rosch later arrived at her apartment "and he had chicken drumsticks, seasoning, and was planning on using the air fryer" to cook dinner there.

Kloth allegedly told police that "if they had to lock her up, that was cool."

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Police investigating the case spoke to another woman who lived in the apartment building and the building's landlord, both of whom said they spoke to Rosch a week before the alleged stabbing. The woman said Rosch "genuinely seemed afraid" of Kloth, and said she had bitten him on the thumb. Rosch reportedly told the woman, "Please take my full name, in case something ever happens to me."

Kloth is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Her bond was set at $2 million cash, and she remains in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court again on May 29.