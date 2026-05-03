A Texas woman told her husband's daughter he went to Cancun and didn't want to be bothered when he was actually at the bottom of a lake — "weighted down" with sandbags duct taped to his legs — after she blew him away with a .38 revolver, cops say.

Lisa Honrud, 55, is charged with murder in connection with her husband's 2002 disappearance and slaying. The 24-year-old cold case was finally solved late last month thanks to "advancements in investigative techniques, modern technology, and new information from a key witness," according to the Frisco Police Department.

An arrest affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate KXAS on Thursday has revealed what happened during the days and months leading up to Frank Weiss' murder.

"Investigators learned Lisa and Frank went to dinner on June 2, 2002, and this was the last time anyone saw Frank alive," the affidavit says.

Police believe Honrud shot Weiss with a .38 caliber firearm and then dumped him in Lake Lewisville within the Frisco city limits. His body was found two days after the couple reportedly went out to dinner.

"The body was wrapped in black bags, tied up with rope, and weighted down with sandbags duct taped to its legs," the affidavit alleges.

Cops say Weiss had asked for an annulment before he was murdered, which Honrud signed and agreed to, according to KXAS. "Lisa spoke with Frank's daughter on the phone and told her he went to Cancun and did not want to be bothered," the affidavit states.

Weiss reportedly submitted a change of beneficiary for his life insurance just one month before he was killed, which named his daughter as the sole beneficiary. It's unclear, though, if Honrud was aware of the change, KXAS reports.

The witness who came forward and helped solve the 24-year-old case allegedly told detectives that they had given Honrud a .38 caliber revolver before Weiss disappeared.

"Upon learning Frank had been murdered with a .38, he confronted Lisa regarding the revolver he had given her," the affidavit alleges. "Lisa told [the witness], 'we got rid of it' by throwing it off the bridge over Joe Pool Lake."

Weiss' daughter, Carla Weiss, released a statement after Honrud's arrest describing her father as a "wonderful man, the kind of guy who put me on his shoulders for three hours to ride the pink Dumbo because no other color would do," KXAS reports.

"He deserved better than this and we deserved to have him in our life a lot longer than we did," Carla Weiss said.