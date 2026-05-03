Three Wisconsin teenagers are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who took up their offer for a ride during a rainstorm.

Two weeks after 35-year-old David Krause was fatally shot in an alley in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, three juvenile suspects were charged with felony murder and armed robbery. One of the suspects, according to reporting by local NBC affiliate WTMJ, is 14 years old. Krause was killed on the evening of April 14 after celebrating 414 Day.

According to a juvenile petition obtained by local ABC affiliate WISN, Krause got caught in a severe rainstorm and found shelter in a gas station. When he realized that he left his keys in his girlfriend's car, he called her to let her know that he was "getting a ride from some kids."

Prosecutors wrote in the petition that Krause got into a car with three teenagers, who drove about three blocks. Surveillance cameras captured Krause running out of a car toward a bar as two of the teens chased after him. A struggle between Krause and the two teenagers ensued until one of the teens allegedly fired a gun at Krause. The two teens got back into the car, which investigators alleged was stolen, and fled the scene.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and "inadvertently released," according to reporting by WTMJ. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet that he had been rearrested and taken back into custody on April 27. Information about the other two suspects has not been shared due to their juvenile status.

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Krause's family spoke to local CBS affiliate WDJT about the fatal shooting before arrests were made. Krause's sister told the outlet, "My brother's Achilles heel was that he blindly trusted people. He had so much faith in humanity, so much faith in the people and community in Milwaukee that he surrounded himself with, and that's the reason why he's not here today."