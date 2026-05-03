A Tennessee man is behind bars after allegedly biting his own infant son on his cheek at a Memphis chicken wing restaurant during a public outburst, with witnesses saying they saw "the baby's skin on his lips."

"Seeing that baby face really broke my heart," wrote one witness on Facebook, who captured the police response on video and posted it on his page, where it has amassed over 1 million views. "I can't even sleep thinking about that baby," the man said. "The devil is busy."

Police and witnesses say officers responded to a call around 1 a.m. at the Memphis Wings restaurant located at 2661 North Hollywood Street about a man, identified as Jerry Stark, 34, who had attacked his own child while inside the restaurant.

An arrest affidavit obtained by local CBS affiliate WREG says that when officers arrived on scene, they saw Stark "screaming and panicking" inside the restaurant. He was allegedly first seen at a nearby Shell gas station and then a Marathon gas station holding the child and asking people for help, WREG reports.

Police say Stark ran over to Memphis Wings while carrying the infant in his arms, where he then got down on the kitchen floor and began squeezing the child tightly until he turned blue. Bystanders and patrons managed to safely take the baby away from Stark, but not before he allegedly bit the boy on the cheek.

Footage posted on Facebook shows people outside the restaurant, holding the door shut as they allegedly prevent Stark from leaving. One witness can be heard shouting, "The baby's skin is on his lips and cheek!"

Paramedics rushed the young victim to a local hospital, where he was treated for a noncritical facial injury. The affidavit says the child's mother told investigators that Stark had pushed her out of a moving vehicle earlier and drove off with their son, WREG reports.

After entering the wing restaurant, Stark allegedly claimed his family was trying to kill him, and he needed help getting away from them. He was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a charge of domestic assault causing bodily harm.

Stark is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.