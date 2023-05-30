A 24-year-old man in Tennessee is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and raping a mother who was feeding her baby in a public park last week. Ryean L. Floyd was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count each of aggravated rape causing bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Floyd and the female victim — whose name has not been released by authorities — knew each other prior to the alleged attack, but had not spoken in more than a year, Nashville NBC affiliate WKRN-TV reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the station, the victim and Floyd agreed to meet on Thursday, May 25 at Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, a public park located in Nashville. The victim and her 1-year-old child reportedly met up with Floyd as agreed, and the three of them spent some time together in the park.

After spending “a while” in the park with Floyd, the victim decided that it was getting late and the time had come to take her child home, police reportedly wrote in the affidavit. She reportedly walked back to her car, which was in the Shelby Bottoms parking lot, and placed her child in the backseat.

The victim reportedly decided to feed her child before leaving and also got into the backseat of her vehicle. That is when Floyd allegedly attacked.

The victim was in the backseat feeding her baby when Floyd allegedly entered the car and “lifted the woman’s skirt and forcibly raped her,” according to a report from Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV.

The attack lasted for a full five minutes, all of which was captured on an audio recording that was later turned over to police, WSMV reported. On the recording, the victim can reportedly be heard “begging” Floyd to stop sexually assaulting her while her baby can be heard wailing in the background. Floyd’s voice can also allegedly be heard on the recording, per the report.

It was not immediately clear who produced the recording of the attack. The Metro Nashville Police Department did not immediately respond to several messages from Law&Crime seeking additional details on the incident.

Following the attack, the victim was reportedly treated for multiple injuries at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital.

Monique Becker, a Nashville resident and mother, told WSVM that she brings her 2-year-old son to Shelby Bottoms park nearly every week, but was “not surprised” to hear about the attack, as she regularly crosses paths with suspicious individuals.

“This park always has kind of some sketchy characters. I don’t really let people get too close,” she told the station, adding, “You’re never really safe, but I’m still going to come here.”

Floyd is currently being held in Metro Nashville jail on a bond of $65,000 — $50,000 on the aggravated rape charge and $15,000 on the aggravated kidnapping charge, records show. He is currently scheduled to appear before General Sessions Court Judge Ana L. Escobar on June 12.

