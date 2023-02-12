Man accused of shooting two Maryland officers, leading police on days long chase

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting two Maryland police officers, leading them on a chase, and forcing county officials to close local schools.

Baltimore County police arrested David Linthicum, 24, on Friday, Feb. 10 on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and armed carjacking.

24-year-old David Linthicum is now in Baltimore County Police custody. Link to News Release: https://t.co/pvBNMj2bGj #BCoPD pic.twitter.com/sAWOw61bt3 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 10, 2023

Police were originally called to a home Wednesday afternoon for a suicidal person, who was later identified as Linthicum, according to WBAL-TV 11. The suspect allegedly fired off his rifle at the responding police officer, shooting him, then took off, WBAL reported.

More Law&Crime Coverage: Massachusetts sixth-grader with ‘gentle soul’ and his mother were allegedly killed by father in murder-suicide

Local schools were put on lockdown Wednesday and school was canceled Thursday while police searched for Linthicum, police said.

Thursday night, a Baltimore County detective found Linthicum walking along a dark road. When the detective tried to talk to him, Linthicum allegedly showed him his rifle, began shooting him, then took off in the officer’s vehicle, investigators said in a press release.

A few minutes later, Linthicum ditched the officer’s car and ran off into the woods. Seven hours after the second officer got shot, law enforcement took Linthicum into police custody.

Thursday night Shock Trauma’s Dr. Thomas Scalea provided an update on the condition of the #BCoPD detective 24-yr-old David Linthicum is accused of shooting. This is 2nd member of our Department in less than 36 hrs the suspect shot. Both officers remain in our thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/WI2b1A8tMz — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 10, 2023

More Law&Crime Coverage: Georgia home daycare owner arrested for second time in 2 weeks on over 30 child abuse allegations

The first officer who was shot was released from the hospital and is “in good spirits,” according to police. The second officer remains in Shock Trauma where he is being treated, according to Baltimore County police.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]