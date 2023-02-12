A Massachusetts man shot and killed his wife and their 12-year-old son in what police said was a tragic murder-suicide.

On Thursday, February 9th just after 3:21 a.m., police in Andover received a 911 call from someone inside the Robinson family home, officers said. Dispatchers on the other end of the call said they heard things smashing and a male screaming in the background, according to reports from Fox News Digital.

When police arrived at the home, no one answered the door and officers had to force themselves through two doors. Inside, they found Andrew Robinson, 56, Linda Robinson, 55, and Sebastian Robinson, 12, dead from gunshot wounds, according to Andover police.

The District Attorney’s Office believes Sebastian’s father Andrew killed him and the child’s mother Linda before killing himself. Andrew was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

“Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in a press release.

Sebastian attended St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts. The school held a candlelight vigil for him on Thursday night.

“Today was a very difficult day,” Edward Hardiman, the Head of School, said. “It was a dark day. It is impossible to make sense of what has happened, as it makes no sense.”

The 12-year-old played the cello, and was described by Hardiman as a “kind and gentle soul.” His teachers said he was intelligent and always went above and beyond in the classroom. He loved to play Connect-Four and UNO with his friends during their flexible learning periods.

His music teacher, Diane Hastings, said Sebastian was “more than just an intelligent and hardworking student” and he “showed purpose, determination and humor in his studies of cello.”

Fighting back tears during the vigil, the campus minister, Michael Driscoll, said “Sebastian was a compassionate and caring classmate to all those around him. He would always listen and respect those who shared their thoughts. In the beginning of the year, he found the confidence to get up in front of the entire class and share his identity flag project, and from that moment, he found his identity at the prep. I know that he was proud of his work that he accomplished during the year and I will be forever grateful that I taught his kind soul.”

Andrew and Linda appeared to be very wealthy, living in a $2 million home, according to The Eagle-Tribune. Linda reportedly had been the director of finance at Sema4, Inc. for 25 years, the Tribune reported, then left the company before the pandemic. Andrew allegedly worked at Channel Building Co. but quit six months ago, according to The Boston Globe.

