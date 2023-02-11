A home daycare owner in Georgia has been charged with numerous counts of child abuse for the second time in two weeks.

Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, who owns Reach For The Sky Academy in Hiram, Georgia, was first arrested on Jan. 25 on seven counts of felony and misdemeanor child abuse and one count of aggravated assault with intent to rape, murder, or rob, according to Paulding County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. Hiram is a suburb about 40 miles west of Atlanta.

Investigators said they received an anonymous tip to substantiate the first set of charges. That tip said the assaults were captured on video.

Police reviewed Lipsky’s home surveillance camera system as the investigation into the allegations continued.

On Feb. 8, Lipsky was arrested again on 24 additional counts of cruelty to children causing excessive physical or mental pain and another count of aggravated assault, jail records said.

“As Detectives continued to investigate the case, they were able to obtain additional video evidence, as a result of executing a search warrant at Lipsky’s home, from her interior home surveillance camera system,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “The video evidence that Detectives were able to secure depicts additional acts of abuse against multiple children throughout a seven day period.”

Detectives are working to get more footage to see if there are more victims, police said. They’re also asking that any additional alleged victims or witnesses come forward.

“We’re talking about abuse where she was striking them multiple times, sometimes with different objects,” PCSO Sgt. Ashley Henson told Fox5 Atlanta. “We didn’t have access to her camera system the first time, so we secured a search warrant, searched her home, and then got some access to the camera system. We got seven days of access, and investigators realized there were additional cases of abuse at the home.”

The daycare owner was being detained in the Paulding County Jail after a judge agreed with the prosecution’s request to have her held without bond during an arraignment on Friday. Lipsky said she is looking to hire an attorney in the coming days during that proceeding, Fox5 reported.

“Today, I am going to deny the bond,” a magistrate judge said, according to Fox5.

A search on the public website for Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning returned no results for any complaints against her daycare business.

