An alleged burglar had quite the one-man party at a California home last week.

According to San Francisco Fox affiliate KTVU, 39-year-old Yuri Brand broke into a home in Piedmont, which is just outside Oakland, on Sept. 8 and stayed there for two days while the owners were on vacation. Brand allegedly entered through a back door and rummaged through the home’s refrigerator and liquor cabinet.

All told, he consumed about $1,000 worth of food and alcohol, the TV station reported. Nearly all the booze in the home was gone.

While Brand was gone by the time the homeowners returned from vacation, the home was in disarray, KTVU reported. Brand was captured on the home’s surveillance footage snooping around outside and inside the residence. The Piedmont Police Department reviewed the footage and one of the officers recognized Brand as someone who had been arrested earlier in the day on a trespassing charge.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Brand with burglary and trespassing. Brand was previously convicted of burglary, the TV station reported.

One of the homeowners told KTVU that the incident “makes me a little on guard.”

Police in Piedemont did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for additional information.

