Police arrest alleged thief who made friends with dog and stole 8-ball themed bike from garage

Cops in San Diego, California, said Sunday that they arrested the man who allegedly stole an 8-ball-themed bike from a garage while making friends with the bike owner’s dog.

Officers said they received “an invaluable anonymous tip” to make the arrest.

Police identified the golden retriever as a good boy named Ace.

“We’re thrilled to report the bicycle is back home, much to the delight of Ace, a very good boy,” police wrote. “This success underscores the power of community collaboration. Thank you for helping keeping our city safe!”

Cops did not identify the defendant except to give his age as 42.

Police described the bike as being worth approximately $1,300.

As seen on surveillance footage, the suspect was spotted taking a bike with him out of the garage.

But then Ace walked out of the home into the garage, trotting up to the suspect like the platonic ideal of a golden retriever.

“Hi, buddy,” said the burglar. Then, when the dog happily jumped on him for more attention, the man said, “No, no, we don’t want to do that.”

The man carried the bike back into the garage and began to give the golden retriever the attention the canine was seeking.

“Because you’re so cool — come here,” he said. “Because you’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too. You’re a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me.”

The man also mocked the homeowner, though the dog’s ears were too innocent to understand the import of those words.

“Where’s your dad?” said the burglar as the dog rolled over and let him give belly rubs. “Because your dad should not have left your garage open. F—. Dad! Where are you?”

The dog continued to express affection, pressing his snout against the burglar’s face.

“I love you, too,” the man said, laughing. “I love you, too, big guy.”

