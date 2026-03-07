A man waited inside his car in a Washington YMCA parking lot before using the vehicle "as a weapon" and fatally driving into and over an 88-year-old woman, authorities say.

Mark Alexander Adams, 68, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the incident on Feb. 28, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The victim was identified in a certification of probable cause as Shinko Oshino, Seattle-based ABC affiliate KOMO reported. She was attacked early on that Saturday morning, police say.

A white Toyota Camry entered the Bellevue Family YMCA in Bellevue at about 6:45 a.m. and made multiple circles before returning to a parking spot, surveillance video showed. The person in the vehicle was "lying in wait for a pedestrian victim," court documents said, according to local CBS affiliate KIRO.

About an hour later, Oshino was reportedly walking in the parking lot when the Camry pulled out of its spot and drove toward her. According to investigators, the vehicle aligned with her walking path, accelerated, and hit her.

The Camry carried the woman for more than 120 feet before it braked, causing her to hit the ground, police said, adding that the car proceeded to accelerate again and drive over her without stopping. Authorities maintain that Adams was driving during the deadly attack, later linking the vehicle to him.

Witnesses saw the incident and said the car was driving fast with the woman on its hood, per KOMO. One witness said he thought it was a "fake body" that fell from the hood before being run over.

Police responded to the scene, but Oshino was pronounced dead. Her identification was reportedly found near her body, and YMCA staff helped identify her.

Adams has also been charged with felony hit-and-run, and more charges could be forthcoming, according to regional NBC affiliate KING. That's because the defendant allegedly continued his attacks that very day, according to law enforcement.

He reportedly drove south to Tacoma, Washington, and hit two more people, fracturing one of their spines.

Adams was arrested on March 1. He is expected to appear in King County court for an arraignment hearing on Monday.

Bellevue lies just east across Lake Washington from Seattle.