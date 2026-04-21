A Florida woman is behind bars after police said she opened fire on a group of women coming out of a restaurant.

Samantha Morales, 34, faces a slew of charges after police said she pulled up to a trio of women outside a restaurant on April 17 and shot at them, hitting two of them. During a bond hearing on Monday, a judge ordered Morales to remain in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

According to an arrest report reviewed by Law&Crime, the three women were "say[ing] their goodbyes" outside the Dr. Limon restaurant in Homestead, Florida, on the night of April 17 when Morales, whom they did not know, pulled up to them in her black Tesla. One of the women told police Morales reportedly addressed the women from her car, asking, "You all good?"

Police said one of the women responded to Morales, telling her, "Yes, we good. Are you good?"

Morales allegedly replied, "Yes, b—, but it looks like you have a problem." A witness told police that Morales then opened the car door and asked the women, "What are you gonna do about it?"

According to the arrest report, the women verbally confronted Morales while another witness told them to get away because Morales had a gun. Police said at some point, Morales fired two shots and hit two of the women. A physical altercation ensued as one of the women "lunged" at Morales in an attempt to knock the gun away from her. The alleged fight ended when police arrived and separated the women from Morales.

Morales was read her rights and told police that she did not remember what happened, except that she was "fighting for her life." Police said she admitted to having "three alcoholic beverages" before the alleged shooting.

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Morales was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of using a firearm, and two misdemeanors. She is in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she was ordered to be held without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday and will be arraigned on May 18.

Local independent news outlet WPLG reported that the two women who were shot were in stable condition.