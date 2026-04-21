A Mississippi mother is facing an attempted murder charge after holding her 4-month-old son underneath a car and threatening to "run him over" in texts and video sent to the child's father, according to police.

"Your daddy don't want you," April Alexander, 27, allegedly can be heard telling her son in a video sent to the infant's father, according to The Natchez Democrat, which spoke to Natchez Police Chief Lee Best about the messages and alleged footage.

"We got a call from the dad, who is in California, and he shared where she had been sending him stuff," Best told the newspaper.

Alexander is accused of texting her son's father on Monday morning while she was outside with the boy. The child's father called 911 and told police the messages allegedly included photos, which he posted on social media, showing their baby on the ground and halfway underneath a vehicle.

Alexander allegedly placed one foot on the child's stomach in one of the photos, which have since been deleted.

"I'm finna put him on the ground and run him over," Alexander allegedly told the father before snapping pics of their son underneath the car in question. "Dead a—," she said, according to police.

The video Alexander allegedly sent showed her grabbing the victim by his face and yelling at him as he cried, per The Democrat. The baby was located by authorities and said to be safe, according to police.

Two other individuals, Jessica Griffin and Dandridge Coats, were taken into custody and charged with attempting to hide Alexander in their home. They are facing charges of hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.

"Griffin and Coats attempted to hide out Alexander in their residence while officers were going door to door trying to locate her," Best said. "Both were arrested once she was discovered inside."

Child Protective Services has been contacted and is investigating what happened, with Best saying they are working to determine whether to release the child to a family member or leave him with CPS.