A man in Kentucky is accused of beating a teenager over the head with a handgun and then demanding his own teenage accomplice shoot and kill the victim.

Chrishau'd Davis, 18, stands charged with murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault in connection with the incident, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections records reviewed by Law&Crime. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of assault, regional Fox affiliate WDRB reported. The underlying incident occurred in the late afternoon on Friday on the 900 block of South Shelby Street in Louisville.

At about 4 p.m., Davis and the teen were captured on surveillance video physically fighting with another 13-year-old boy, per an arrest citation obtained by the local TV station. Davis allegedly hit the victim in the head at least twice with a handgun.

The surveillance footage reportedly lost sight of the three of them, but the two defendants returned to retrieve items. Davis is said to have then grabbed a handgun from the inside of his jacket, handed it to his alleged accomplice, and yelled "kill him."

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The 13-year-old suspect allegedly shot the other teen several times, and then the two suspects ran away. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department reported arriving at the scene to find the shooting victim with "multiple gunshot wounds."

Law&Crime reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department for more information.

The two suspects were subsequently arrested, and Davis was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday.