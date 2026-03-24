A Kentucky man is accused of shooting his wife when she asked him to clean before they left for a trip, leading to her death.

Patrick Brents, 57, has been charged with first-degree assault related to domestic violence, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. He was booked into jail on March 14.

On that day, Brents was at his Louisville home on the 600 block of Southwestern Parkway. Also present was Brents' wife, identified by local CBS affiliate WLKY as Carolyn Ross-Brents.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the married couple began to argue about cleaning. Ross-Brents reportedly wanted her husband to clean up the house before they went out of town so that it would be tidy upon their return.

The verbal spat apparently began to snowball. The husband and wife started to argue about family members, too, Louisville Fox affiliate WDRB reported.

Brents allegedly went to a bedroom, retrieved a gun from a drawer, and returned to where his wife was. According to another person in the home, Ross-Brents told her husband not to shoot her, and he replied, "What are you going to do about it?"

The gun then went off, according to authorities. Ross-Brents had been shot in the abdomen.

According to WDRB, the other person present was the shooting victim's son, and when the son asked Brents why he shot his mother, Brents responded, "she's shot."

The son then ran outside and told another family member to call 911.

Police responded to the home at about 4 p.m., and the suspect was still there. Ross-Brents was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Brents reportedly told investigators that he had grabbed the gun because he was planning to leave the house but then it went off.

He is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.