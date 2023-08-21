Skip to main content

2 suspects abducted twin 14-day-old boys from the Detroit area, were driving a Jeep: Police

Alberto LuperonAug 21st, 2023, 10:02 am
 
Two female suspects abducted twin baby boys, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, according to cops. The Bridges brothers are seen here in a recent photograph, officers said on Aug. 21, 2023. (Images: Michigan State Police)

Two female suspects abducted twin baby boys, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, according to cops. The Bridges brothers are seen here in a recent photograph, officers said on Aug. 21, 2023. (Images: Michigan State Police)

Two people abducted twin baby boys out in Michigan. Police have only described the suspects as “unidentified African – American females.”

The babies, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, are only 14 days old, Michigan State Police said Monday morning. Police describe the infants as African American.

“It is believed they are both only wearing a diaper,” cops wrote.

Cops in the Detroit-area city of Livonia put out the Amber Alert.

“They may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows,” Michigan State Police wrote.

In an update, officers elaborated and described the vehicle as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Michigan license plate EHD1130.

“It was last seen near the Quality Inn located on Plymouth Road in Livonia,” they wrote in another update.


Officers ask that anyone with information call the Livonia Police Department at 734.466.2470 extension 2 or dial 911.

More Law&Crime coverage: No sign of foul play when infant boy suddenly died month after surviving kidnapping, authorities say

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: