Two people abducted twin baby boys out in Michigan. Police have only described the suspects as “unidentified African – American females.”

The babies, Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, are only 14 days old, Michigan State Police said Monday morning. Police describe the infants as African American.

“It is believed they are both only wearing a diaper,” cops wrote.

Cops in the Detroit-area city of Livonia put out the Amber Alert.

“They may be traveling in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger windows,” Michigan State Police wrote.

In an update, officers elaborated and described the vehicle as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Michigan license plate EHD1130.

Livonia Detectives have confirmed the plate on the suspect vehicle: Black Jeep Grand Cherokee MI/EHD1130. If you see this vehicle do not approach and contact 911. pic.twitter.com/2Nrg7lXIFw — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 21, 2023

“It was last seen near the Quality Inn located on Plymouth Road in Livonia,” they wrote in another update.

These are the suspects and the suspects vehicle wanted in this mornings Amber Alert. The vehicle is a black Jeep Unknown license plate. It was last seen near the Quality Inn located on Plymouth Road in Livonia. pic.twitter.com/Td5fGvbbk6 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 21, 2023



Officers ask that anyone with information call the Livonia Police Department at 734.466.2470 extension 2 or dial 911.

